Champions League quiz: Name all the players who have scored in the final
We should have been enjoying the build-up to the Champions League final.
But this year's tournament has been suspended, possibly until August, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
We can still get in the mood for it with a big quiz though. Can you name all the players to score in a Champions League final (that is from 1993 onwards)?
There are 60 names to get and you've got 15 minutes...
Score: 0 / 60
15:00
|Hint
|Answers