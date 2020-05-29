Champions League quiz: Name all the players who have scored in the final

We should have been enjoying the build-up to the Champions League final.

But this year's tournament has been suspended, possibly until August, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We can still get in the mood for it with a big quiz though. Can you name all the players to score in a Champions League final (that is from 1993 onwards)?

There are 60 names to get and you've got 15 minutes...

Can you name all the players to score in a Champions League final?

Score: 0 / 60
15:00
You scored 0/60
Copy and share link

HintAnswers

Top Stories