World Cup Rewind - watch Germany 7-1 Brazil from 2014 World Cup

The full-time whistle could not come soon enough for Brazil

It was supposed to be a dream story at home but it turned into one of the most humiliating and brutal takedowns in footballing history.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil looked set to add another star to their shirt when they reached the semi-final as hosts of the 2014 tournament but Germany stood in their way.

What happened that incredible day in Belo Horizonte when the Samba stars were ripped apart will be shown from 15:00 BST on Sunday, 31 May.

Unforgettable opening half hour ruins dream

Brazil had impressed in the group stages, with Neymar scoring four goals, as they topped the table, finishing unbeaten ahead of Mexico and Croatia, before edging past Chile on penalties in the last 16 and beating Colombia in the quarter-finals.

But star man Neymar's tournament came to an end in the last eight when he suffered a broken back against Colombia, but missing skipper Thiago Silva through suspension proved an even bigger loss.

It should have been a tight, closely fought semi-final between two heavyweights but a breathless, five goal blitz on 11, 23, 24, 26 and 29 minutes meant the game turned into a procession for Joachim Low's side, adding two further goals in the second half.

Oscar's injury-time consolation restored little pride as the defeat turned into "the worst day of my life" for coach Luiz Felipe Scolari, with defender David Luiz turning in "one of the worst performances I have ever seen", according to BBC pundit Alan Hansen.

King Klose

One record that went under the radar in the game was that Germany striker Miroslav Klose became the record scorer in World Cup tournaments by taking his tally to 16, surpassing Brazil legend Ronaldo.

Klose became just the third player to net at four World Cups after Brazil's Pele and Germany's Uwe Seeler.

Former England and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, working as a pundit in Brazil, said: "He does not excite you outside the box but he is a pure goalscorer. When the ball comes into the box, he comes alive."

Klose retired a month after lifting football's biggest prize and he remains Germany's all-time leading scorer.

And what about this for a stat? Klose found the net 71 times for Germany and they never lost a single game in which he scored. Lucky charm or what!

Some more killer stats from the game

This was the first time a team have scored seven goals in a World Cup semi-final.

No team had previously conceded five or more goals by half-time in a World Cup semi-final.

It was Brazil's biggest defeat in World Cup finals history, surpassing their 3-0 loss to France in the final in 1998.

There were just 179 seconds between Germany's second and fourth goals.

