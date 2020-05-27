Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hagi, Celtic, Ntcham, Hearts, Miller, Docherty

Rangers are expected to confirm the £3m transfer of Ianis Hagi from Genk later. The Romanian international has already agreed personal terms on a three-year deal. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic shouldn't consider selling midfielder Olivier Ntcham this summer, according to the club's former midfielder turned pundit John Collins. Ntcham has been linked with a move to Southampton but Collins says: "Players with his ability aren't easily replaced, you need to weigh that up as the boy is maturing into that special talent we all knew him to be." (Daily Record)

Hearts have submitted proposals to their fellow clubs for a temporary restructure of the Scottish leagues into three divisions. Owner Ann Budge has suggested three divisions of 14 for the next two years while acknowledging a number of lower-league teams might not be able to play at all next season. (The Herald)

Celtic are gunning for 10-in-a-row and focusing on the upcoming Premiership campaign, according to assistant manager John Kennedy. "Fortunately, we now have just one season to go for the 10 and be part of even more history," he says. (Scottish Sun)

Former SPL chief Roger Mitchell has backed Gordon Strachan's assertion that too many of the country's senior clubs are not professional enough. "I'm a huge fan of community clubs. But we need to make sure the right people are empowered to make the right decisions," says Mitchell. (The Courier)

Defender Calvin Miller has bid farewell to Celtic in an emotional Twitter post after a decade at the club. "Unfortunately all good things come to an end at some point but it's time to take the next step in my career, cheers to everyone," wrote the 22-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Greg Docherty faces a "make or break" season to make the grade at Rangers, according to his old Hamilton Accies boss Martin Canning. Docherty has spent 18 months out on loan during Steven Gerrard's reign and Canning says: "He'll know now that going back to Ibrox he's got to stamp his mark on things and get himself playing in the team." (Daily Record)