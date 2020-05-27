Scotland: Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers to resume in September

Scotland began the qualifiers with an 8-0 hammering of Cyprus at Easter Road

Scotland women will resume their Euro 2021 qualifiers in September after the rescheduled fixtures were confirmed.

Shelley Kerr's side, who have won their opening two matches in Group E, play their six remaining fixtures in three double-headers this year.

They visit Cyprus on 18 September and end at home Finland on 1 December.

The finals, to be held in England, have been moved to July 2022 due to a clash with the rearranged men's European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics.

Scotland's rescheduled fixtures: Friday, 18 Sep: Cyprus (A); Tuesday, 22 Sep: Portugal (H); Friday, 23 Oct: Albania (H); Tuesday, 27 Oct: Finland (A); Friday, 27 Nov: Portugal (A); Tuesday, 1 Dec: Finland (H).