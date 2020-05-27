League of Ireland: Damage of losing season is 'incalculable' - PFAI solicitor

Derry City and Dundalk players are among those waiting for the results of coronavirus tests

Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland solicitor Stuart Gilhooly says it will be a "horrible prospect" if the League of Ireland cannot return.

The season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Players from Derry City, Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians are awaiting Covid-19 test results as the FAI evaluates football's return.

"The damage that could be done by losing a whole year is incalculable," said Gilhooly.

The four clubs selected for testing are part of the Football Association of Ireland's 'pathway for a safer return to football' which has a view to return to team training on 8 June.

According to the FAI's roadmap, the Candystripes would play in a tournament alongside Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians at a neutral venue before next season's European tournaments begin in late July.

Gilhooly added the PFAI is optimistic that the number of positive results in the tested players will be low.

"We are all hoping there won't be any," he said.

"As long as there are not too many then we would hope that it won't derail any prospects of getting started."

He added: "The league has been gaining prominence over the last couple of years and it is vital for the players and the league that there is a return soon.

When asked about what is as stake if the league doesn't return, Gilhooly stated that it would cause difficulties for clubs going into Europe and there could be rows between players and clubs over unpaid wages.

Players anxious to return

The PFAI has requested a meeting with the FAI's interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn about the prospect of football's return.

"We're the last summer league in Europe which doesn't have a date to start again," added Gilhooly.

"Every other summer league has recommenced or has a date to recommence, so I think the players here are wondering why we are behind the curve.

"We know that tentative dates have been suggested, including training dates for the four European clubs on 8 June and the other clubs are set to return on 29 June.

"Nearly all of the players are very anxious to get back playing as soon as possible."

It is likely that games will be behind closed doors once the League of Ireland season returns

Gilhooly added that clubs want to know about future funding and support if the League of Ireland is to return without spectators.

"Like most things in the League of Ireland, it is about money, it's not really a safety issue at all," he said.

"The reality is the players have contracts and they have to be paid either way.

"The clubs are trying to get reassurances from the FAI about getting some financial support if games are going to be behind closed doors for the rest of the season."