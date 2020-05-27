SPFL board to host league revamp discussions on Hearts proposal

Scotland's 42 clubs will discuss Hearts' proposal for league reconstruction

The Scottish Professional Football League board has confirmed clubs will discuss Ann Budge's league reconstruction proposal.

The Hearts owner proposes a 14-14-14 set-up for the next two seasons to replace the 12-10-10-10 version.

Hearts, relegated when the top flight was curtailed, would avoid demotion if the proposal passed.

In a statement, the SPFL said divisional meetings will be held from next Monday to discuss the proposal.

The Edinburgh club and Inverness Caledonian Thistle would make up the expanded Premiership.

Championship club Partick Thistle and League One Stranraer were also relegated in the current 12-10-10-10 format when the season was ended by the SPFL amid the coronavirus crisis.

Thistle would retain Championship status, with Stranraer playing in the third tier.

An SPFL spokesman said: "The board has now received Ann Budge's paper to clubs on the topic of league reconstruction.

"As these matters are ultimately decided by clubs via a democratic process, we will now facilitate a series of divisional meetings, starting with the Premiership on Monday, at which all 42 clubs will have the chance to discuss the proposals in detail."