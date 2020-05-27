Transfer rumours: Traore, Ighalo, Luiz, Werner, Tagliafico, Manquillo

Liverpool are interested in signing Wolves’ Spanish winger Adama Traore, 24, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly personally contacting the player. (TodoFichajes - in Spanish)

Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo, 30, has made a personal request to extend his loan at Manchester United from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua. (Manchester Evening News)

Centre-half David Luiz's brief spell at Arsenal could be coming to an end with the 33-year-old Brazilian out of contract next month and no negotiations over a new deal planned. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool will not pay the £50m release clause for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, and value him at £30m in today’s transfer market. (Mirror)

Ajax and Argentina left-back Nicolas Tagliafico, 27, could join Chelsea for £22.4m fee. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham are looking to beat a number of Premier League rivals to the signing of Bournemouth and Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, 26. (Football Insider)

Newcastle’s Spanish full-back Javier Manquillo, 26, wants to join a La Liga club in his home country when his contract expires next month. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Manchester United and Real Madrid both want to sign Rennes' French Under-21 midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, 17. (Metro)

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has said Premier league sides will not be "spending crazy money" in the next transfer window. (Sky Sports)

The Premier League managers have been told that the season will be completed in as little as six weeks if the plans for the resumption of the season remain on track. (Times - subscription required)