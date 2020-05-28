Nathan Jones: Luton Town reappoint former Stoke City manager

Nathan Jones led Luton to promotion from League Two in 2018 during his previous three-year spell in charge

Luton Town have reappointed Nathan Jones as manager, 16 months after he left to become Stoke City boss.

The 46-year-old Welshman replaces namesake Graeme Jones, who parted company with the Hatters last month.

He led Luton to promotion from League Two in 2017-18, before departing in January 2019 when they were second in the League One table.

"Nathan has been humble and we've repaired our differences," said chief executive Gary Sweet,

"Now we want to give Nathan the opportunity to put matters right with players, staff and supporters."

Jones was sacked by Stoke in November after winning just six of his 38 matches with the club.

He has signed a deal described as "long-term" at Championship strugglers Luton and he is meeting the players throughout Thursday.

Luton are second-bottom of the table, six points from safety, with many second-tier clubs returning to training this week more than two months after the season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Bedfordshire side parted company with Graeme Jones last month, they said the decision was "in order to reduce its cost base", adding that they were not considering or reviewing any applications for the role.

As a player, Nathan Jones appeared for Brighton and Yeovil and went on to coach at both clubs before taking his first managerial role with Luton in 2016.

"We must do everything we possibly can to stay in the Championship this season. We have just nine games left to climb out of the relegation zone and the squad has to be more than ready," Sweet told the club website.

"We need a manager who can hit the ground sprinting - someone who knows us, our players and our environment and someone who knows the league.

"There's only one man who has those characteristics and that's Nathan Jones. And there's only one person who should be assisting him at this time - and that's Mick Harford."

Sweet added: "The fact remains that Nathan is the best manager we've had at Luton for decades. His three years here were revolutionary and enabled us to elevate the club's status beyond our wildest dreams."