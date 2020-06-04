Euro 92 Rewind: Three Scotland games to be shown

Scotland played Netherlands in their opening match

All three games from Scotland's 1992 European Championship campaign in Sweden will be shown in full across BBC Scotland this weekend.

First on Friday will be Andy Roxburgh's side's first ever appearance in the tournament against Netherlands.

That's on BBC Scotland and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST.

On Saturday, it will be second game against Germany, with the final group match against CIS the following day. Both start at 19:15.