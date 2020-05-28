Premier League: BBC to show live matches when season resumes in June

The last Premier League game before lockdown was Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on 9 March

Four Premier League games will be broadcast, free to air, live on BBC Sport when the season resumes.

It is the first time since the Premier League's inception in 1992 that games will have been shown live by the BBC.

On Thursday it was announced that the league is set to restart on 17 June, subject to government approval.

"This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences," director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater said.

"At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of a lift, this is very welcome news."

As well as the four live games there will be additional Match of the Day highlight programmes.

Every one of the remaining 92 Premier League games will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC Sport or Amazon Prime.

Sky Sports will make 25 of the remaining top-flight matches free to air, including the Merseyside Derby on the first weekend of the 19-21 June.

The last time a live, top-flight league football match was broadcast on the BBC was during the 1987-88 season.