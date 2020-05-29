Scottish gossip: Celtic, Hibs, Ajer, Redknapp, Hearts, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd

Scottish football chiefs will ask parliament to sanction a return to training for top-flight clubs on 15 June. (Daily Record)

Assistant manager John Kennedy insists Celtic will fight to keep their top players, as AC Milan prepare to step up their interest in defender Kristoffer Ajer. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has emerged as a shock transfer target for Turkish giants Galatasaray. (The Herald)

Former Easter Road striker Simon Murray says he has held talks with three Premiership clubs about returning from two-year stint in South Africa. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Harry Redknapp has laughed off reports that he is preparing to invest in Scottish League One side Airdrieonians.(Scottish Sun)

Ann Budge has vowed to hand Hearts over to the fans, not to investors chasing a "bargain", after US-businessman Foster Gillett made an approach to buy the club. (Scottish Sun)

Manager Daniel Stendel will have to take a pay cut if he is to stay at Hearts.(Scotsman)

Released Hibs veteran Steven Whittaker has revealed there was interest in him from Hearts when he returned to Scotland in 2017. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is putting a "survival plan" in place to see the club through this year without fans at games. (Press & Journal)

Defender Kieran Freeman has agreed a new two-year contract with Dundee United. (Dundee Courier)

