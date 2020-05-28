N'Golo Kante: Chelsea midfielder returns to individual training

Kante has only made 16 starts this season for Chelsea due to injury

N'Golo Kante has returned to Chelsea training having been allowed to stay away because of coronavirus fears.

The France midfielder, 29, took part in the club's first session on 19 May but then decided to train at home, a move supported by Chelsea.

However he has now resumed individual training at the club's Cobham base.

Kante caused concern among team-mates in 2018 when he fainted after a training session. His brother died of a heart attack the same year.

According to the Office for National Statistics, black men and women are nearly twice as likely die from coronavirus as white people in England and Wales.

Kante's decision followed a similar stance taken by Watford captain Troy Deeney.

Premier League clubs have now started phase two of the return to training, which allows contact and tackling. And on Thursday the Premier League said it is set to restart matches on 17 June.