Premier League: Liverpool could seal title at neutral venue with six fixtures set to move

There are 92 fixtures to be played in the Premier League

The game in which Liverpool could secure the Premier League title could be held at a neutral venue, says the national lead for football policing.

Deputy Chief Constable Mark Roberts says up to six matches could be moved at the request of local police forces.

They include the Merseyside derby as well as Manchester City v Liverpool.

Roberts said discussions with the Premier League had been "positive" with a "shared focus on the priority of public health".

The Premier League is set to restart on 17 June, subject to government approval.

The fixtures set to be moved to neutral venues are:

Manchester City v Liverpool

Manchester City v Newcastle

Manchester United v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Liverpool

Everton v Liverpool

"We have reached a consensus that balances the needs of football, while also minimising the demand on policing," said Roberts.

"The majority of remaining matches will be played, at home and away as scheduled, with a small number of fixtures taking place at neutral venues, which, contrary to some reports, have yet to be agreed.

"The views and agreement of forces which host Premier League clubs have been sought and where there were concerns, the Premier League has been supportive in providing flexibility in arranging alternative venues where requested.

"This plan will be kept continually under review to ensure public health and safety and a key part of this is for supporters to continue to respect the social distancing guidelines, and not to attend or gather outside the stadiums."

Liverpool, chasing their first title for 30 years, lead the Premier League table by 25 points with nine games remaining,