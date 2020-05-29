Murray Davidson: St Johnstone midfielder extends Perth stay until 2021

Murray Davidson has been with St Johnstone since 2009

Murray Davidson has signed a one-year contract extension with St Johnstone, which will prolong his stay at the club to 12 years.

The midfielder, 32, has made 345 appearances for the Perth club sign signing from Livingston.

He had missed the latter part of the 2019-20 season through injury.

Caretaker manager Alec Cleland joined St Johnstone around the same time as Davidson and believes "his experience will be vital" when football resumes.

Liam Craig, Callum Booth and Chris Kane have also extended their deals until January.