David Brooks: Bournemouth's Wales international 'raring to go', says Simon Francis

David Brooks has not played for Bournemouth since a 3-3 draw with Southampton on 27 April, 2019

Wales international David Brooks is back fit ahead of the Premier League's return, according to Bournemouth team-mate Simon Francis.

Brooks, 22, has not played a competitive game in almost 12 months having undergone surgery twice because of ankle problems.

But Cherries defender Francis says the forward is "fully fit" having returned to light training in February.

"He's raring to go actually," the Bournemouth captain said.

"He's been given a second chance at this season because it looked like he would have been out for the whole season, so he was devastated at one point."

Brooks' last competitive appearance came in Wales' Euro 2020 qualifying defeat in Hungary in June 2019.

He suffered the ankle injury the following month which led to two operations.

A key man for club and country, Brooks, who has 12 Wales caps, should be available when the Premier League resumes next month.

Brooks' last Bournemouth appearance was in April 2019 and his return is a timely boost for a club battling relegation.

"Sometimes these situations can bring a couple of positives and that would certainly be Brooksy being back fit with a couple of other lads back fit (and) Steve Cook hopefully in the next few weeks joining back in training," Francis told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"We've actually benefited from the break, as have a few other clubs in the division.

"I know some of the top teams will have some players back fit so if we can keep that squad fully fit, and certainly David Brooks is vital to that, we give ourselves a better chance."