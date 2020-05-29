Liverpool Women: Goalkeeper Anke Preuss to leave WSL side

Anke Preuss has previously played for Sunderland in England, German sides Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, as well as Verona Calcio in Italy

Liverpool goalkeeper Anke Preuss will leave the Women's Super League club after two years on Merseyside.

The 28-year-old German featured 31 times for the WSL side since arriving from Sunderland in July 2018.

Her time with Liverpool has been curtailed after the 2019-20 campaign was ended early because of the coronavirus pandemic

Preuss said she was "proud" to have played for Liverpool, who were bottom of the table.

The Reds' top-flight status remains uncertain as relegation and promotion issues are still to be decided upon by the Football Association.