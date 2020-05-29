Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City manager says he had coronavirus

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers says he "had no strength" after contracting the coronavirus in March.

Rodgers is the second Premier League manager to confirm he has had Covid-19, with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta having also tested positive in March.

The 47-year-old says he suffered with "breathlessness" before fully recovering from the virus.

"I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro," he told BBC Radio Leicester.

"We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford [14 March] and then the week after that, I started to struggle.

"For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus."

More to follow.