Swansea City: George Byers set to return when season resumes

Only Andre Ayew, Sam Surridge and Borja Bastón have scored more goals than George Byers this season for Swansea

Swansea City midfielder George Byers has returned to full training and could return when the season resumes.

The 24-year-old was carried off with an ankle injury during Swansea's 3-2 defeat to Derby on 11 February.

Byers, who has scored five goals this season, was ruled out for the remainder of the season, but the postponement means he now could play again.

"If there can be a benefit of this virus it is Byers, he is back," confirmed Swans boss Steve Cooper.

"If the season had ended normally he was ruled out.

"He has finished his rehab during lockdown so has been back to normal this week. It was great to see him and he will very much be in contention for when we are back."

Cooper also said they have not ruled out Mike van der Hoorn yet, but confirmed the defender is "still some way off".

"Whether he will play I still do not know as he is still going through important stages of his rehab," Cooper said.

"It is so far so good, he is working very hard on his own and the reports we are getting is that he is making good progress.

"But it is too early to say if he will play this season, it is my hope he does in the remaining nine games but we need to focus on the short term with him."

When the season does resume, Swansea's first match back will be away at relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.