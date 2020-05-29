Women's Super League: Ending season 'not a missed opportunity' despite Premier League return

Gavin Makel (pictured) appointed Gareth Taylor as new Manchester City Women boss on Thursday

Women's football ending its season does not represent a missed opportunity, despite the Premier League's imminent return, says Manchester City head of women's football Gavin Makel.

The Women's Super League and Women's Championship were ended on Monday after being halted due to the coronavirus.

The Premier League is set to restart on 17 June with a full set of fixtures over the weekend of 19-21 June.

"There'll be other opportunities down the path," Makel told BBC Sport.

"There's still a lot of good positive stories to tell. I don't feel it's a missed opportunity. Sometimes there are bigger things going on in the world.

"In future I see there being more opportunities when we do start the season again.

"Women's football might be at the forefront of that, we just don't know, there's so many variables in time that we're having to take each day as it comes."

Taylor 'ready for step-up'

Media playback is not supported on this device I understand what is expected of me - new Man City Women boss

Meanwhile, newly-appointed City boss Gareth Taylor says he is ready to step up into management having worked with the club's academy for a number of years.

Taylor replaced outgoing boss Nick Cushing earlier this week and is eager for the challenge of taking over one of the country's best women's teams.

"I think I'm ready for the next step up into first team football and I've had some experience right at the end of my career at Wrexham as a player-coach and that was great standing up in front of fellow pros and was a great experience for me," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"Then I had a great six or seven years working in the academy at various ages and learned a lot about the trade of coaching and I feel now this is the perfect moment for me."