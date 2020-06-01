Women's Super League: Arsenal defender Quinn backs decision to end season early

Louise Quinn is a key member of the Republic of Ireland squad aiming to make the Euros

Republic of Ireland defender Louise Quinn has backed the decision to end the Women's Super League season early.

The FA confirmed last week that the 2019-20 campaign was to end with immediate effect in the "best interest of the women's game".

Quinn, who helped Arsenal to third place before the season was stopped, believes it was the right call.

"I think they were struggling to get some of the main protocols in," said Quinn.

"In terms of where we are and where women's football is, there is an imbalance so it was maybe something where Arsenal could have been able to deal with it and they were obviously doing that with the men's team.

"But there are a lot of teams that maybe wouldn't be able to support that sort of financial strain to get all the testing done and the protocols," Quinn told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

Quinn, who joined Arsenal in 2017 following spells with Swedish side Eskilstuna United and Notts County, believes it would have been "harmful" to the players to try to condense the remaining fixtures.

"They really were trying to exhaust every option but then I feel that time was just starting to run out," added the 29-year-old.

"To condense the season into that short time as well even in terms of injuries now, you are seeing a lot of injuries at the moment in the German league.

"I think our bodies have kind of switched off in that weird way, it would have been then potentially harmful to us in terms of injury."

Sights set on Republic return

With no confirmed date for a return to club football, Quinn says she is looking forward to resuming the Republic's quest to qualify for the rescheduled Euros in England, now scheduled for July 2022.

The FAI this week confirmed Vera Pauw's side will play their three remaining qualifiers later this year, with trips to Germany and Ukraine on 19 September and 23 October, and a home game with the Germans on 1 December.

The Republic are currently one point clear of Germany in Group I.

"They still haven't confirmed any dates for the league so to see something written down, it did it definitely gave you that sort of hope and target to go for," said 79-cap centre-back Quinn.

"We were on a great flow, so to play those games kind of month after month, we can hopefully keep that momentum and get that back up and going because we were on a great run and we have a great shot at the moment to qualify."