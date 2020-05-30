Troy Parrott: Tottenham striker has appendix removed and will miss season restart

Troy Parrott has made two Premier League appearances for Spurs so far this season

Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott will miss the restart of the Premier League season after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Parrott, 18, is now in recovery and will "return to training later in June", a club statement said.

The Republic of Ireland international was diagnosed with appendicitis after reporting abdominal pains to Spurs medical staff.

Parrott signed a contract extension until 2023 in February.

He has made four first-team appearances for Tottenham this season, with his Premier League debut coming against Burnley in December.

Parrott had returned to small group training with his team-mates earlier this week, before the English top flight's provisional restart date of 17 June.