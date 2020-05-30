Christie Murray: Scotland midfielder leaves WSL side Liverpool

Christie Murray played for Scotland against England at the 2019 World Cup in France

Midfielder Christie Murray has left Liverpool after two years with the Women's Super League side.

The 30-year-old Scotland international featured 36 times for the Reds after arriving from Glasgow City in July 2018.

Murray, who previously played in England for Arsenal, Bristol City and Doncaster, said her time at Liverpool was "fantastic".

"I'm looking forward to the next step in my career," she posted on Twitter.

Murray is the second Liverpool player in as many days to have her departure confirmed, with German goalkeeper Anke Preuss also set to leave at the end of her contract in the summer.