Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.
Mainz 05 v 1899 Hoffenheim
-
Line-ups
Mainz
- 1Müller
- 34BakuBooked at 14mins
- 13BrumaBooked at 19mins
- 42Hack
- 19Niakhaté
- 20Fernandes
- 35Barreiro Martins
- 22Awoniyi
- 5Boëtius
- 7Quaison
- 9Mateta
Substitutes
- 3Martín
- 8Öztunali
- 11Ji
- 14Kunde
- 18Brosinski
- 21Onisiwo
- 23Mwene
- 28Szalai
- 37Dahmen
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 32BogardeBooked at 12mins
- 38Posch
- 6Nordtveit
- 17Zuber
- 16Rudy
- 18SamassékouBooked at 18mins
- 29Skov
- 14Baumgartner
- 7Bruun Larsen
- 10Dabbur
Substitutes
- 4Bicakcic
- 8Geiger
- 9Bebou
- 12Pentke
- 25Akpoguma
- 31Ribeiro dos Santos
- 35Beier
- 41Elmkies
- Referee:
- Sascha Stegemann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.
Booking
Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Booking
Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Attempt missed. Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ridle Baku.
Booking
Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Booking
Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Taiwo Awoniyi (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Ridle Baku.
Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Florian Müller.
Attempt saved. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05).
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Christoph Baumgartner tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.