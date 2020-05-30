German Bundesliga
Mainz0Hoffenheim0

Mainz 05 v 1899 Hoffenheim

Line-ups

Mainz

  • 1Müller
  • 34BakuBooked at 14mins
  • 13BrumaBooked at 19mins
  • 42Hack
  • 19Niakhaté
  • 20Fernandes
  • 35Barreiro Martins
  • 22Awoniyi
  • 5Boëtius
  • 7Quaison
  • 9Mateta

Substitutes

  • 3Martín
  • 8Öztunali
  • 11Ji
  • 14Kunde
  • 18Brosinski
  • 21Onisiwo
  • 23Mwene
  • 28Szalai
  • 37Dahmen

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 32BogardeBooked at 12mins
  • 38Posch
  • 6Nordtveit
  • 17Zuber
  • 16Rudy
  • 18SamassékouBooked at 18mins
  • 29Skov
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 10Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 4Bicakcic
  • 8Geiger
  • 9Bebou
  • 12Pentke
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 31Ribeiro dos Santos
  • 35Beier
  • 41Elmkies
Referee:
Sascha Stegemann

Match Stats

Home TeamMainzAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Moussa Niakhaté.

Attempt blocked. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Booking

Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sebastian Rudy (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Booking

Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Attempt missed. Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Ridle Baku.

Booking

Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ridle Baku (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Booking

Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Melayro Bogarde (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Taiwo Awoniyi (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Ridle Baku.

Attempt missed. Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Robert Skov with a cross following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Florian Müller.

Attempt saved. Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Christoph Baumgartner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jeffrey Bruma (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Diadie Samassékou (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Taiwo Awoniyi (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Robert Skov (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (1. FSV Mainz 05).

Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Christoph Baumgartner tries a through ball, but Munas Dabbur is caught offside.

Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3B Leverkusen29175754361856
4RB Leipzig281510370294155
5B Mgladbach28165753341953
6Wolfsburg29111084034643
7Hoffenheim29117113948-940
8Freiburg29108113841-338
9Schalke2991193445-1138
10Hertha Berlin2999114150-936
11Köln28104144452-834
12Augsburg2988134054-1432
13Union Berlin2894153348-1531
14Frankfurt2886144452-830
15Mainz2985163761-2429
16Düsseldorf2869133153-2227
17Werder Bremen2858152959-3023
18Paderborn2847173155-2419
Top Stories