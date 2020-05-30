Foul by Kevin Vogt (SV Werder Bremen).
FC Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 4Kabak
- 26Sané
- 21Todibo
- 20Kenny
- 2McKennie
- 28Schöpf
- 3Miranda
- 14Matondo
- 18Caligiuri
- 11GregoritschBooked at 3mins
Substitutes
- 5Nastasic
- 9Raman
- 15Kutucu
- 16Boujellab
- 19Burgstaller
- 23Schubert
- 24Oczipka
- 31Becker
- 33Thiaw
Werder Bremen
- 1Pavlenka
- 23Gebre Selassie
- 15Langkamp
- 18Moisander
- 32Friedl
- 3Vogt
- 35Eggestein
- 30Klaassen
- 10Bittencourt
- 7Rashica
- 19Sargent
Substitutes
- 4Lang
- 5Augustinsson
- 8Osako
- 9Selke
- 22Bartels
- 27Kapino
- 36Groß
- 41Woltemade
- 44Bargfrede
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt saved. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.
Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).
Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04).
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Michael Gregoritsch.
Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Rabbi Matondo.
Booking
Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Vogt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04).
Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).
Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Miranda (FC Schalke 04).
Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Maximilian Eggestein tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.