German Bundesliga
Schalke0Werder Bremen0

FC Schalke 04 v Werder Bremen

Line-ups

Schalke

  • 35Nübel
  • 4Kabak
  • 26Sané
  • 21Todibo
  • 20Kenny
  • 2McKennie
  • 28Schöpf
  • 3Miranda
  • 14Matondo
  • 18Caligiuri
  • 11GregoritschBooked at 3mins

Substitutes

  • 5Nastasic
  • 9Raman
  • 15Kutucu
  • 16Boujellab
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 23Schubert
  • 24Oczipka
  • 31Becker
  • 33Thiaw

Werder Bremen

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 15Langkamp
  • 18Moisander
  • 32Friedl
  • 3Vogt
  • 35Eggestein
  • 30Klaassen
  • 10Bittencourt
  • 7Rashica
  • 19Sargent

Substitutes

  • 4Lang
  • 5Augustinsson
  • 8Osako
  • 9Selke
  • 22Bartels
  • 27Kapino
  • 36Groß
  • 41Woltemade
  • 44Bargfrede
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamSchalkeAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Kevin Vogt (SV Werder Bremen).

Attempt saved. Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Sargent.

Foul by Marco Friedl (SV Werder Bremen).

Alessandro Schöpf (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Rabbi Matondo (FC Schalke 04).

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Michael Gregoritsch.

Corner, SV Werder Bremen. Conceded by Rabbi Matondo.

Booking

Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Vogt (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Gregoritsch (FC Schalke 04).

Foul by Davy Klaassen (SV Werder Bremen).

Salif Sané (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juan Miranda (FC Schalke 04).

Theodor Gebre Selassie (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, SV Werder Bremen. Maximilian Eggestein tries a through ball, but Joshua Sargent is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3B Leverkusen29175754361856
4RB Leipzig281510370294155
5B Mgladbach28165753341953
6Wolfsburg29111084034643
7Hoffenheim29117113948-940
8Freiburg29108113841-338
9Schalke2991193445-1138
10Hertha Berlin2999114150-936
11Köln28104144452-834
12Augsburg2988134054-1432
13Union Berlin2894153348-1531
14Frankfurt2886144452-830
15Mainz2985163761-2429
16Düsseldorf2869133153-2227
17Werder Bremen2858152959-3023
18Paderborn2847173155-2419
