Offside, Hertha Berlin. Peter Pekarík tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.
Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 22Jarstein
- 2Pekarík
- 20Boyata
- 25Torunarigha
- 17Mittelstädt
- 15Grujic
- 3Skjelbred
- 28Lukebakio
- 6Darida
- 16Dilrosun
- 19Ibisevic
Substitutes
- 7Piatek
- 11Leckie
- 12Smarsch
- 13Klünter
- 23Maier
- 31Dárdai
- 32Netz
- 33Ngankam
- 40Samardzic
Augsburg
- 1Luthe
- 2Lichtsteiner
- 5Suchy
- 19Uduokhai
- 22Borduchi
- 8KhediraBooked at 9mins
- 25Gruezo
- 17Sarenren Bazee
- 29Löwen
- 16Vargas
- 9Córdova
Substitutes
- 7Niederlechner
- 10Baier
- 15Stanic
- 18Jedvaj
- 21Koubek
- 23Richter
- 32Framberger
- 34Teigl
- 36Oxford
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt missed. Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Eduard Löwen.
Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Per Skjelbred.
Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.
Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.