German Bundesliga
Hertha Berlin0Augsburg0

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg

Line-ups

Hertha Berlin

  • 22Jarstein
  • 2Pekarík
  • 20Boyata
  • 25Torunarigha
  • 17Mittelstädt
  • 15Grujic
  • 3Skjelbred
  • 28Lukebakio
  • 6Darida
  • 16Dilrosun
  • 19Ibisevic

Substitutes

  • 7Piatek
  • 11Leckie
  • 12Smarsch
  • 13Klünter
  • 23Maier
  • 31Dárdai
  • 32Netz
  • 33Ngankam
  • 40Samardzic

Augsburg

  • 1Luthe
  • 2Lichtsteiner
  • 5Suchy
  • 19Uduokhai
  • 22Borduchi
  • 8KhediraBooked at 9mins
  • 25Gruezo
  • 17Sarenren Bazee
  • 29Löwen
  • 16Vargas
  • 9Córdova

Substitutes

  • 7Niederlechner
  • 10Baier
  • 15Stanic
  • 18Jedvaj
  • 21Koubek
  • 23Richter
  • 32Framberger
  • 34Teigl
  • 36Oxford
Referee:
Sven Jablonski

Match Stats

Home TeamHertha BerlinAway TeamAugsburg
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Offside, Hertha Berlin. Peter Pekarík tries a through ball, but Dodi Lukébakio is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg).

Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Eduard Löwen.

Rune Jarstein (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg).

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Per Skjelbred.

Corner, FC Augsburg. Conceded by Maximilian Mittelstädt.

Attempt blocked. Rani Khedira (FC Augsburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).

Sergio Córdova (FC Augsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3B Leverkusen29175754361856
4RB Leipzig281510370294155
5B Mgladbach28165753341953
6Wolfsburg29111084034643
7Hoffenheim29117113948-940
8Freiburg29108113841-338
9Schalke2991193445-1138
10Hertha Berlin2999114150-936
11Köln28104144452-834
12Augsburg2988134054-1432
13Union Berlin2894153348-1531
14Frankfurt2886144452-830
15Mainz2985163761-2429
16Düsseldorf2869133153-2227
17Werder Bremen2858152959-3023
18Paderborn2847173155-2419
