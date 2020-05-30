German Bundesliga
Wolfsburg0Frankfurt0

VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Wolfsburg

  • 1Casteels
  • 19Mbabu
  • 22Pongracic
  • 25Brooks
  • 15Roussillon
  • 8Steffen
  • 24Schlager
  • 27Arnold
  • 40Santos SaBooked at 8mins
  • 7Brekalo
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 12Pervan
  • 13Gerhardt
  • 14Mehmedi
  • 20Horn
  • 29Marmoush
  • 31Knoche
  • 32Tisserand
  • 33Ginczek
  • 43Justvan

Frankfurt

  • 1Trapp
  • 19Abraham
  • 20Hasebe
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 22Chandler
  • 28Kohr
  • 17Rode
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 33André Silva
  • 15Kamada

Substitutes

  • 2Ndicka
  • 5Fernandes
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 8Sow
  • 9Dost
  • 16Torró
  • 18Touré
  • 24da Costa
  • 32Rönnow
Referee:
Guido Winkmann

Match Stats

Home TeamWolfsburgAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

(Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).

Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).

David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).

Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich28204481285364
2B Dortmund28176574344057
3B Leverkusen29175754361856
4RB Leipzig281510370294155
5B Mgladbach28165753341953
6Wolfsburg29111084034643
7Hoffenheim29117113948-940
8Freiburg29108113841-338
9Schalke2991193445-1138
10Hertha Berlin2999114150-936
11Köln28104144452-834
12Augsburg2988134054-1432
13Union Berlin2894153348-1531
14Frankfurt2886144452-830
15Mainz2985163761-2429
16Düsseldorf2869133153-2227
17Werder Bremen2858152959-3023
18Paderborn2847173155-2419
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories