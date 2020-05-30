(Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
VfL Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt
-
Line-ups
Wolfsburg
- 1Casteels
- 19Mbabu
- 22Pongracic
- 25Brooks
- 15Roussillon
- 8Steffen
- 24Schlager
- 27Arnold
- 40Santos SaBooked at 8mins
- 7Brekalo
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 12Pervan
- 13Gerhardt
- 14Mehmedi
- 20Horn
- 29Marmoush
- 31Knoche
- 32Tisserand
- 33Ginczek
- 43Justvan
Frankfurt
- 1Trapp
- 19Abraham
- 20Hasebe
- 13Hinteregger
- 22Chandler
- 28Kohr
- 17Rode
- 10Kostic
- 11Gacinovic
- 33André Silva
- 15Kamada
Substitutes
- 2Ndicka
- 5Fernandes
- 6de Guzmán
- 8Sow
- 9Dost
- 16Torró
- 18Touré
- 24da Costa
- 32Rönnow
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg).
Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dominik Kohr (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Renato Steffen (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Hinteregger (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (VfL Wolfsburg) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josip Brekalo.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg).
David Abraham (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Mbabu (VfL Wolfsburg).
Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Joao Victor (VfL Wolfsburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Timothy Chandler (Eintracht Frankfurt).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.