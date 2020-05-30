'Such a generous act' - PPE gesture helps Jeffrey and McDermott put differences aside

David Jeffrey and Mick McDermott in a sideline bust-up at the Showgrounds

In trying times, help can often be offered from unexpected sources.

That is what Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey has discovered during this pandemic.

As a social worker, Jeffrey has felt the acute impact of having to adhere to social distancing measures during the global health crisis.

Low on personal protective equipment (PPE), Jeffrey was heartened to see a generous gift extended to him from Glentoran boss Mick McDermott, with whom he had exchanged heated views on the Ballymena Showgrounds touchline back in August.

Footballing differences, no matter how intense, pale into insignificance during a health crisis - and Jeffrey knows that.

"When you're on the touchline, you want to win, you want to be the very best you can be for your own club and your own players - you become incredibly protective," Jeffrey told Radio Ulster Sportsound.

"I've always been that way down the years. I'm not a shrinking violet in any way, shape or form, I can take care of myself in any venture. Michael [McDermott] and I had conversations on the touchline, so to speak.

"But this is what I have to say, and this is absolutely class. Whatever goes on in the 90 minutes, that's put to the side. Michael kindly got in touch through Bryan McLaughlin and said he had access to some PPE. He kindly got in contact and made that available.

"At a time when we were really struggling right across the board for PPE. If anything, it just shows that as important as football is, there is still that humanity in the game.

Social worker David Jeffrey thanked Mick McDermott for the gift of PPE

"For other people that might not be such a big gesture, but for me, I thought it was an absolute quality gesture."

Any previous animosity or ill-feeling towards the Glens boss, Jeffrey says, is well and truly "done and dusted" now.

Family affair

McDermott decided to reach out after hearing of social workers' struggles from his sister.

"We'd received around 10,000 masks and around 500 litres of sanitiser," he explained.

"Ali [Pour], our investor, is in the pharmacy business and had access to PPE. He decided to send some over here. We specified to social workers and donated most of it to the trust here in Belfast, but I knew some people like David were probably struggling as well.

"That was the start of it. I reached out to Bryan, who I've known for many years and one thing led to another and we ended getting them in David's hands, which was great."

Whereas their August meeting may have concluded in touchline theatrics, Jeffrey and McDermott's next encounter is likely to feature a word of thanks, and maybe an elbow bump.