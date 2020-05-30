Coronavirus: Cardiff City member of staff tests positive

Cardiff City Stadium has been used as a coronavirus testing station

A Cardiff City member of staff has tested positive for Covid-19 in the latest round of testing.

Players and staff from 24 Championship clubs were tested between 28 May and 29 May, with 10 individuals testing positive from eight clubs.

The Cardiff staff member will now undertake a period of self-isolation in accordance with English Football League (EFL) and government guidelines.

Cardiff confirmed they have followed the EFL's return to training protocol.

The club also said the staff member will not be named due to medical confidentiality.

EFL guidelines state: "Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training-ground facilities."