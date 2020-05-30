Aaron Ramsdale: Bournemouth keeper confirms coronavirus recovery

Aaron Ramsdale has played seven games for England Under-21s

Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says he has recovered from coronavirus after self-isolating for 14 days.

Ramsdale, 22, was one of two Premier League players to test positive after the second round of testing.

On Saturday, the Premier League confirmed that no players or staff tested positive from the latest batch of 1,130 coronavirus tests conducted on Thursday and Friday.

"As of this morning, I was out of isolation," tweeted Ramsdale.