Tyrone Mings: Premier League players 'last to be consulted' over 'financially driven' restart

Mings (left) says players accept Project Restart is "financially driven"

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings says the players were the "last people to be consulted" over the Premier League's "financially driven" 'Project Restart'.

The Premier League is set to resume on 17 June following its shutdown because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There were no positive results in the most recent batch of tests at clubs and the UK government says sport can return behind closed doors from Monday.

Defender Mings, 27, also claimed players are "commodities in the game".

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mings added: "The motives are possibly 100% financially driven rather than integrity driven.

"Project Restart is financially driven. I think everybody accepts that.

"I am all for playing again because we have no other choice. As players, we were the last people to be consulted about Project Restart and that is because of where we fall in football's order of priority. That isn't a problem.

"We got the option to come back to training and that's fine because we didn't have to but if the FA and the EFL and the government and Uefa and the Premier League all say you are going back to play, it really doesn't make any difference what the players think because you are going back to play. It is get in or get out."

The Premier League did not comment on Mings' statements when contacted by BBC Sport.

English football's top-flight has conducted 3,882 tests for the virus on players and staff at clubs in recent weeks, with 12 positive results.

No individual tested positive from 1,130 tests conducted on Thursday and Friday.

The return to training has been broken into phases ranging from small group sessions where social distancing was in place to contact training introduced this week.

There are also strict protocols in place regarding hygiene at training grounds in order to safeguard against the spread of the virus.

Players including Newcastle's on-loan full-back Danny Rose and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero have raised concerns about football's return during the pandemic.