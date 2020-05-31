Coronavirus: Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper expects long-term testing

Steve Cooper was appointed head coach of Swansea City in June 2019

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper expects Covid-19 testing to be a feature of life at football clubs for "a long time".

Premier League and Championship club players and staff are currently being tested twice a week.

A member of Cardiff City's staff was one of 10 positive tests across eight Championship clubs in the latest round.

"This testing procedure is going to be around for a long time - and rightly so," Cooper said.

"The most important thing is, if anybody is carrying the virus in a football club then it is going to be identified to stop it spreading further, not just within the club but in the general public as well."

A total of 1,058 tests were carried out in Championship clubs on 28 and 29 May, with Swansea not amongst those declaring positive results.

Middlesbrough, Fulham and Cardiff each confirmed one positive test and the Bluebirds' staff member is now self-isolating, in accordance with English Football League (EFL) and governmental guidelines.

Cooper is convinced the testing will still be in place whenever the new season starts.

"I think we are all resigned to the fact there will be a quick turn around this season into the next one," he said.

"Probably the big break you normally get between seasons has just been and gone with the lockdown.

"But I think everybody will be cool with that, I think the players especially, because being away has made us realise how much we have missed it and how important it is - not just to the players but the supporters and the wider staff."

The Championship still intends to complete its remaining games, but clubs throughout the EFL will decide whether to change regulations to allow the season to be curtailed on 8 June.