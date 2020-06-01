Raith Rovers: Fan David Greig wins role in best-selling author's new novel

Grisly, engrossing and full of surprise twists. An apt description for both the past few months in Scottish football, and the works of best-selling crime writer Val McDermid.

The lifelong Raith Rovers supporter would have been proud of plotting the intrigue and controversy that has engulfed the game amid the coronavirus crisis.

And now she is to give a fellow Rovers fan, David Greig, a starring role in her new novel.

Greig lodged the highest bid - £5,420 - in the club's online auction to have a character named after him in McDermid's latest book, Still Life.

All proceeds from the auction are to be split equally between the Homeless World Cup Foundation and Raith, who were crowned League One champions in April.

McDermid, a former director of the Fife club, thanked "David for his generosity and to everyone who took part".

But will he be the hero? Or a dastardly villain killed off in the opening chapter? Only McDermid knows, and his fate won't be revealed until the book is released in August.