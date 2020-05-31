German Bundesliga
B Mgladbach4Union Berlin1

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Union Berlin

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

  • 1Sommer
  • 18LainerBooked at 43mins
  • 28Ginter
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25BensebainiSubstituted forWendtat 90'minutes
  • 23HofmannBooked at 33minsSubstituted forTraoréat 82'minutes
  • 32NeuhausBooked at 61minsSubstituted forDoucouréat 90'minutes
  • 7HerrmannSubstituted forKramerat 73'minutes
  • 13StindlSubstituted forBénesat 82'minutes
  • 10Thuram
  • 14Pléa

Substitutes

  • 4Doucouré
  • 6Kramer
  • 16Traoré
  • 17Wendt
  • 21Sippel
  • 22Bénes
  • 26Müsel
  • 27Quizera
  • 33Kurt

Union Berlin

  • 1Gikiewicz
  • 5FriedrichBooked at 30mins
  • 31Schlotterbeck
  • 3SuboticSubstituted forKroosat 45'minutes
  • 28Trimmel
  • 21Prömel
  • 34GentnerSubstituted forUjahat 80'minutes
  • 25LenzSubstituted forRyersonat 60'minutesSubstituted forMeesat 65'minutes
  • 32IngvartsenSubstituted forMalliat 80'minutes
  • 15BülterBooked at 19mins
  • 10Andersson

Substitutes

  • 6Ryerson
  • 8Mees
  • 11Ujah
  • 18Malli
  • 19Hübner
  • 20Abdullahi
  • 23Kroos
  • 24Schmiedebach
  • 35Nicolas
Referee:
Frank Willenborg

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamUnion Berlin
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home9
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Oscar Wendt replaces Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Mamadou Doucouré replaces Florian Neuhaus.

Attempt saved. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Grischa Prömel.

Offside, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Marcus Thuram tries a through ball, but Alassane Pléa is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Yunus Malli (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grischa Prömel.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Ibrahima Traoré replaces Jonas Hofmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. László Bénes replaces Lars Stindl.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Anthony Ujah replaces Christian Gentner.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Yunus Malli replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.

Attempt missed. Marcus Ingvartsen (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Gentner.

Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Gentner (1. FC Union Berlin).

Attempt missed. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Andersson.

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.

Attempt blocked. Sebastian Andersson (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.

Corner, 1. FC Union Berlin. Conceded by Jonas Hofmann.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer replaces Patrick Herrmann.

Attempt saved. Joshua Mees (1. FC Union Berlin) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Gentner with a cross.

Foul by Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Keven Schlotterbeck (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ramy Bensebaini.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Joshua Mees replaces Julian Ryerson because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Marius Bülter (1. FC Union Berlin) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Julian Ryerson (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Julian Ryerson replaces Christopher Lenz.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, 1. FC Union Berlin 1. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.

Attempt blocked. Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.

Attempt missed. Ramy Bensebaini (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Felix Kroos (1. FC Union Berlin).

Foul by Alassane Pléa (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Grischa Prömel (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29214486285867
2B Dortmund29177574344058
3B Mgladbach29175757352256
4B Leverkusen29175754361856
5RB Leipzig281510370294155
6Wolfsburg2911994136542
7Hoffenheim29126114048-842
8Freiburg29108113841-338
9Hertha Berlin29108114350-738
10Schalke29910103446-1237
11Köln28104144452-834
12Frankfurt2895144653-732
13Augsburg2987144056-1631
14Union Berlin2994163452-1831
15Mainz2984173762-2528
16Düsseldorf2969143158-2727
17Werder Bremen2867153059-2925
18Paderborn2948173155-2420
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories