Jamie Insall: Star striker signs new Connah's Quay Nomads contract

Jamie Insall scored 14 goals in all competitions for Nomads in his debut season

Connah's Quay Nomads top scorer Jamie Insall has signed a new one-year deal with the Cymru Premier League club.

The former Hibernian and East Fife forward, 28, joined Nomads in April 2019, having finished serving a two-year ban after failing a drugs test.

"We have fought off strong competition to get Jamie re-signed," said Nomads manager Andy Morrison.

"After speaking to him it was clear that he wanted to stay at Connah's Quay Nomads."

Nomads were crowned champions of the Cymru Premier for the first time when the season was ended early due to the coronavirus crisis.