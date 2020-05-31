La Liga: Barcelona to resume title defence against Real Mallorca on 13 June

Barcelona beat Real Sociedad in their final La Liga match before lockdown

Barcelona will resume their La Liga title defence against Real Mallorca following the coronavirus shutdown.

Football was suspended in Spain on 12 March but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said it can resume.

Barca will travel to face Real Mallorca on 13 June, two days after the season resumes when Real Betis face Sevilla.

Real Madrid, who trail league leaders Barcelona by two points after 27 matches, play their first match on 14 June against Eibar.

Organisers have only released scheduling details for the first two rounds of fixtures although La Liga chief Javier Tebas confirmed that there will be matches every day of the week until the season is completed on 19 July.

Barca also host Leganes on 16 June and Real play at home to Valencia on 18 June.

La Liga will be the second of Europe's top five leagues to resume after the coronavirus pandemic delay.

The Bundesliga started again in May, while the Premier League is set to resume on 17 June.