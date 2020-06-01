Sean Eardley: Emotional boss leaves Caernarfon for Llandudno

Sean Eardley guided Caernarfon Town to the Cymru Alliance League title in 2018

Caernarfon Town's Sean Eardley has spoken of an "emotional couple of days" after deciding to quit the club to become Llandudno manager.

Eardley had been in charge at the Oval since 2017 before becoming assistant to Huw Griffiths in January.

Caernarfon were fifth in the Cymru Premier - but are considering legal action after the season was ended early by Covid-19.

Llandudno were 11th in tier two Cymru North when the season was abandoned.

In a statement to fans on the club website Eardley expressed his 'great sadness' to be stepping away from his role at Caernarfon, explaining how hard the decision had been.

"It has been a stressful and emotional couple of days," he said.

"I have spoken to lots of people to try and aid me with a decision but realised ultimately it would come down to me and doing what's right for me and my family at this time.

"An opportunity has arisen to manage my hometown club Llandudno and I feel the day to day stresses of top flight Welsh domestic football would again eventually become a little too much.

"Some may argue that the stresses may continue, but I've considered my own personal life when reaching a decision and concentrated a little less on the football aspect."

Eardley joined Caernarfon - initially as assistant - in 2017 and went on to guide the club into the top flight JD Cymru Premier for the first time in 10 years.

The club say Huw Griffiths will remain as manager with his backroom staff to be confirmed.