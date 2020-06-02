Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Kamberi, Dundee United, Aberdeen

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham feels Rangers priced him out of a move last year before his contract expired this summer. (Mail)

Jonny Hayes, who is leaving Celtic after three years, believes the club can win a 10th successive title without spending any money this summer. (Sun)

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has parted with agent Tore Pedersen, who had claimed the Norwegian would be leaving Glasgow this year. (Herald - subscription required)

Brendan Rodgers says some members of his own family have not spoken to him since he left Celtic for the Leicester City manager's job in 2019. (Mail)

Defender Peter Hartley is "gutted" to be leaving Motherwell and would be "very interested" in joining another Scottish club. (Sun)

Florian Kamberi will return to Hibernian this month following a loan spell at Rangers but the striker is expected to leave Easter Road. (Scotsman - subscription required)

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland says he was "surprised" to find out he has been nominated for the Scottish football writers' player of the year award. (Record)

A proposed £100,000 donation from a supporters group would support Dundee United's "short-term liquidity". (Courier)

Ayr United chairman Lachlan Cameron is not a fan of Hearts counterpart Ann Budge's SPFL reconstruction plans and will vote against any attempt to prevent the Tynecastle club being relegated from the Scottish Premiership. (Record)

"It won't be training as we know it for a period of time," says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as the Dons prepare to integrate social distancing on their return to work this month. (Evening Express)

Willie Collum came close to quitting refereeing after being verbally abused during a Christmas shopping trip with his family in 2018. (Record)