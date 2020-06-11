La Liga: Sevilla v Real Betis marks return of Spanish top flight

Sevilla won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Real Betis in November

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui hopes fans stay away from the ground for Thursday's Seville derby with Real Betis as La Liga returns to action.

Third-placed Sevilla host city rivals Betis, in 12th, in the first game in Spain's top-flight since 10 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All remaining fixtures in the league will be played behind closed doors.

"I hope people do what law enforcement forces are telling them to do," said Lopetegui.

The Seville derby would normally attract a 40,000-plus crowd to Sevilla's ground but Lopetegui does not foresee any problems regarding safety outside the venue.

"Of course we would like to have a full stadium," he added. "The measures are for the common good.

"The message is one of responsibility."

Minute's silence in memory of Covid-19 victims

There are 11 rounds of games remaining in La Liga, with Barcelona leading the table by two points from bitter rivals Real Madrid.

A minute's silence will take place before each game in memory of those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.

The global virus has signalled a 'new normal' way of working and this has filtered through to football too, with a number of new innovations in place.

Empty stadiums will be filled with virtual support - images of fans wearing club colours - while EA Sports, creator of the Fifa video game series, has allowed use of its audio library to create crowd noise for television viewers.

"For me, I would have no concerns returning," former Liverpool forward and La Liga ambassador Luis Garcia told BBC Sport. "If they asked me to go now and play, I would not have any issues.

"It is a little bit scary to think about the [coronavirus] situation but La Liga has put in all the safety protocols so the players don't have to be afraid."

The return of La Liga has been promoted by hanging kits on a street in Seville

In order to maintain social distancing guidelines, substitute and coaches benches will be extended, players must wear protection such as masks and gloves, and will change their kit at half-time.

There will be fewer than 300 people inside a stadium for any La Liga match - a total that includes players, coaching staff and authorised personnel - with the post-match news conferences taking place via video or audio call.

La Liga is the second major league in Europe to resume after the Bundesliga in Germany. England's Premier League resumes on 17 June, three days before Italy's Serie A gets back underway.

"We have been keeping a very close eye on what other leagues and sports around the world have been doing, certainly the Bundesliga," Keegan Pierce, La Liga's global network delegate for the UK, told BBC Sport.

One of La Liga's biggest games

Spanish football expert Guillam Balague believes the Seville derby is the perfect fixture to restart the league with.

"This is one of the biggest games of the calendar in La Liga and it's a shame there won't be fans," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Both teams have different targets.

"Sevilla are fighting for Champions League qualification while Betis, unless they get two or three wins in the next four or five games, they may get involved in an ugly relegation battle.

"But Betis beat Real Madrid in their last game."