Paul Gascoigne quiz: How well do you know England icon?

Tears in Turin, his wonder goal against Scotland at Wembley and trashing Glenn Hoddle's office - Paul Gascoigne provided English football with some of its most iconic and infamous moments.

Widely recognised as the most naturally talented English footballer of his, or possibly any, generation, Gascoigne dazzled crowds at the likes of Newcastle, Tottenham, Lazio and Rangers.

He also won 57 caps and a place in the heart of every England fan during his memorable international career.

But how well do you know the man they simply call Gazza?

Try our quiz and find out. Good luck.