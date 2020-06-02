'Thursdays just weren't the same' - local newspaper sports editor enjoying return to printing

Keith Bailie, pictured alongside Linfield's Andy Waterworth and Cliftonville's Joe Gormley, was recently chairman of the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association

Choosing a lead story for the back page is an important decision during any week for a weekly newspaper sports editor.

For Keith Bailie, who heads up the sports sections of the County Down Spectator and the Newtownards Chronicle, that decision took on even greater significance last week.

Having served their local communities in County Down for over a century, both titles were printed again on 28 May for the first time in two months, having stopped publishing the week lockdown was announced.

As was the case with a number of regional newspapers across Northern Ireland, Bailie and his colleagues were placed on furlough. It meant another pillar of the sporting landscape was lost to Covid-19, with the effects being felt personally by staff as well as throughout readers' households.

"It was very tough, no doubt about it," explained Bailie, who has also written for the Belfast Telegraph and the Sunday Life.

"There is obviously a degree of uncertainty and fear when you're an employee in that position, but the decision made sense and the company was good in reassuring us that we would be back.

"We knew our papers that came out on 26 March were going to be our last for some time. I did a piece telling readers that the Chronicle and the Spectator would return when sport returned to the local playing fields."

The resumption of tennis featured on the Bangor Spectator's back page on its return to publication

'Shining a light' on grassroots sport

As it happened, the newspapers made it back before the sporting action. It was something which Bailie was ready for - and he believes the community felt the same.

"Positivity can be thin on the ground at times when you're working in media, but that's all there has been since the papers have returned," he explained.

"It has maybe made people appreciate that you can't take local newspapers for granted. A lot of people have told me that their Thursday just wasn't the same without getting their copy of the Spectator or the Chronicle.

"It almost felt like we had a social responsibility to get back to work and back to telling the stories that we have been telling for 100 years and more. Our sports pages are a conduit for the local sports clubs in the area.

"As well as covering elite competition, we shine a light on a lot of sportsmen, women and children at grassroots level. A good picture on the back page can maybe make a Down Area League player feel like Harry Kane for a day."

Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan rose to prominence with his Commonwealth Games success in Australia

And what about the decision-making process for those first back page leads in two months?

"It was a big challenge with no competitive sport happening, but we tried to tap into celebrating that golf and tennis were back," he said.

"At the same time, we also wanted to cover more serious issues such as Newtownards gymnast Rhys McClenaghan speaking about losing his grandfather during lockdown and Bangor men's hockey club vowing to appeal their relegation from the Ulster Premier League."

Don't forget about the pigeons

From Olympic gold medal hopefuls and long-established Irish League football clubs, to pigeon racing, snooker and darts reports, Bailie believes it is the wide range of coverage that is the essence of sports pages in local newspapers.

And just as important, as he has learned, is applying the same journalistic treatment to every story, match report or feature.

"You have to deliver on the big news stories that will interest a lot of people, while at the same time covering the 'club notes', reserve team scores and the lotto results which are the lifeblood of local papers," he reflected.

"The pigeons are a great example. The reports are time-consuming but one week when I left them, people were quick to contact the office to let us know they weren't happy.

"There is also that element of taking someone who otherwise would not be in a newspaper, putting them on a back page and making a hero of them - giving them something they can cut out and show their grandchildren in 40 or 50 years' time.

"Before lockdown, we were producing 18 pages of sport in each paper so there are few sports that don't get covered across our pages."