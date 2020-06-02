'It would be fantastic for the town' - Portadown and Annagh United's joint ambition

From ground to ground, Portadown and Annagh United are separated by less than a mile

The suspension of local football amid the Covid-19 pandemic has left a lot of uncertainty around what lies ahead for sides who are vying for promotion.

After their relegation to the Championship in 2017, Portadown's resurgence under Matthew Tipton is well under way and the Shamrock Park men are well-placed for a top-flight return.

Likewise, Annagh United, who are based 1.5 miles down the road from Portadown, top the Premier Intermediate League table and have eyes on Championship football next season.

Both clubs are awaiting a decision from the Irish FA and the Northern Ireland Football League about a conclusion to the current campaign, and subsequently what division they will be in next season.

"We're in limbo at the minute," said Annagh boss Ciaran McGurgan, who "hardly had a team" when he came into the job three years ago.

A NIFL steering group is working on potential outcomes for the season, with a decision expected to be recommended to NIFL by 30 June.

"We just have to keep our fingers crossed that it will be finished, which we would like, or we are awarded the title," added McGurgan, whose father was one of Annagh's founding members.

"NIFL is in an awful position. They are damned if they do, damned if they don't. I think most clubs want the season finished but they are exhausting all avenues to do that.

"It's brilliant if that can be done, but at least they tried if they can't."

League title 'would be deserved'

Annagh are three points ahead of Portstewart in the race for the title and McGurgan says it would be a "dream come true" to lift the league.

"We've more of less been at the top from start to finish, so in my opinion it would be completely deserved," he added.

"I've been around the club from no age and it has been part of it my whole life. It's been a long time since the club has won a title. It would be a dream come true."

Before lockdown, Portadown trained at Annagh United's 3G pitch at Tandragee Road once a week and McGurgan feels it has helped to develop his relationship with Ports boss Matthew Tipton.

"Portadown train beside us on a Thursday night," he added. "The two clubs have always had a great relationship and it would be fantastic for the town if we both were to go up.

"You think of the cafes and bars which the visiting fans come to in Portadown and the Premiership clubs always have great support.

"If they decide to null and void the season it would be a devastating blow for everybody but fingers crossed we will get the answer we want to hear."

We bounce off each other

Tipton admits that while his focus is on Portadown's promotion ambitions, he would be "delighted" if Annagh can make the step up to the Championship next season.

"I would say that 90% of their team have previously played for Portadown, so there is a good connection" said the former Warrenpoint Town manager.

"We don't class them as rivals, they are just local . We hope we both can get promoted."

Tipton added that training on the same pitch has helped the bond between the two sides.

"When we train together we bounce off each other. We both want to win games on a Saturday and that creates a good atmosphere," he added.

"People support who they support, but you would have fans going to their games when we are away, and vice versa. It's good that the town is together."

Matthew Tipton's Portadown hold a six-point lead at the top of the Championship over Ballinamallard United

Despite being title challengers from the off this season, Tipton says his side take "nothing for granted" when it comes to promotion.

"When I took the job I knew how big it would be to get them back into the Premiership, and I wanted to be the person to do it," he added.

"It would mean everything. The fans have stuck with us and there is a real togetherness as a club now.

"We're top of the league. So as long we get promoted, whether it is through points per game or on the pitch, then I will be delighted.

"I'm fairly confident that NIFL will come up with the best solution for everybody and the thought of the celebration at the end of this is what has been driving us all on."