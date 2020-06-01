Conor Bradley signs professional three-year Liverpool deal

From the section

Conor Bradley initially moved to Anfield in September 2019

Former Dungannon Swifts youngster Conor Bradley has signed a three-year professional contract with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Bradley moved to the Anfield outfit from Dungannon on a scholarship programme in September 2019.

After impressing for both the under-18s and under-23s, the 16-year-old midfielder has now penned a professional deal.

He has shown his versatility by playing right back for the young Reds.

Bradley was captain of Northern Ireland's Under-16s when they won the Victory Shield in November 2018 after a 3-1 win over Wales.