Macclesfield Town: EFL bring further misconduct charges against League Two club

Macclesfield Town have been issued with further misconduct charges by the English Football League, relating to the payment of salaries due in March.

The League Two club say they will be "appealing these charges vehemently".

Macclesfield have already been deducted 11 points this season as a result of previous charges, leaving them three points clear of bottom side Stevenage.

League Two clubs have indicated they wish to end the regular season at its current point because of coronavirus.

Macclesfield have twice been deducted points during the 2019-20 campaign:

December 2019: A 10-point deduction, with four suspended, for non-payment of salaries and failing to fulfil a fixture against Crewe. In March, this was reduced to a seven-point penalty with three suspended after Macclesfield appealed.

May 2020: A seven-point deduction for failing to play a match against Plymouth and non-payment of wages. The suspended three points from the first case were applied to the second punishment.

Should Macclesfield be found guilty of the latest charges and incur a third points deduction, it could leave the club in danger of relegation to the National League - with promotion and relegation between divisions part of the EFL's recommended framework for concluding a season should clubs choose to curtail it early.

