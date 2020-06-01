SPFL hold 'positive discussion' with potential investor James Anderson

The SPFL says it held a "positive discussion" on Monday morning with James Anderson over his "extremely generous" offer of financial support.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster and chairman Murdoch MacLennan had talks with the businessman, whose proposal is intended to help all 42 clubs.

Hearts owner Ann Budge told BBC Scotland on Saturday she had lined up benefactors keen to invest millions.

Doncaster hopes to progress Anderson's offer "as swiftly as possible".

He added: "The offer from James is an extremely generous one and we have committed to work together to quickly iron out the details and develop a concrete proposal which could make a significant difference to our 42 clubs."

More to follow.