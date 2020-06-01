Kilmarnock: Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie & Ross Millen sign deals

Ross Millen, Greg Kiltie and Rory McKenzie have all signed new deals

Rory McKenzie, Greg Kiltie and Ross Millen have all agreed new contracts with Kilmarnock.

Attacker McKenzie has signed a two-year extension, while fellow forward Kiltie and defender Millen have signed on until next summer.

The Scottish Premiership club remain in talks with experienced winger Chris Burke about prolonging his stay.

However, goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald and teenage midfielder Ally Taylor have rejected new deals.

McKenzie, who made his Kilmarnock debut nine years ago, had been in talks for several months, while Kiltie had made an impact after returning from a loan spell at Dunfermline Athletic.