Livingston: Seven players leave as four agree new deals

From the section

Ricki Lamie made 30 appearances for Scottish Premiership side Livingston last season

First-team regulars Steven Lawless, Chris Erskine and Ricki Lamie are among seven players leaving Livingston.

The trio - plus Craig Henderson - depart as free agents, while loanees Robby McCrorie, Ciaron Brown and Ryan Schofield return to their parent clubs.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair, Scott Tiffoney, Carlo Pignatiello and Gary Maley have agreed new deals.

Tiffoney, Pignatiell, Ross Stewart, Rafa De Vita and Jack Hamilton rejoin the Premiership side after loan spells.

And Ayr United winger Alan Forrest is arriving at Livingston in June after agreeing a pre-contract in January.

Midfielder Lawless and defender Lamie leave after two-year spells, while midfielder Erskine joined in January 2019.