Drey Wright: Winger to leave St Johnstone after rejecting new deal

Drey Wright is to end his two-year stint with St Johnstone after rejecting a new contract offer.

The 25-year-old winger has made 45 appearances, scoring twice, since joining from Colchester United.

Wright is the eighth player to leave St Johnstone this summer, while Murray Davidson, Liam Craig, Callum Booth and Chris Kane have extended their deals.

The Scottish Premiership club are searching for a new manager after Tommy Wright left in May.