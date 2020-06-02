Aaron McGowan: Hamilton full-back to leave after two-year stint with Accies
- From the section Hamilton
Aaron McGowan is leaving Hamilton Academical after deciding not to renew his contract.
The former Morecambe full-back, 23, made 67 appearances and scored three times over a two-year spell with the Scottish Premiership club.
And the Englishman said in a tweeted statement: "The time is right now to move onto something new."
Meanwhile, goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay, 21, has signed a new one-year contract, keeping him with Accies until 2021.
Fifteen other players' deals are due to expire at Hamilton.