Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton manager signs new four-year contract

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has returned to training with his players

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has a signed a new four-year contract running until 2024.

The 52-year-old Austrian took charge at St Mary's in December 2018 with the club in the relegation zone, guiding them to safety in his first season.

Southampton assistant coach Richard Kitzbichler has also extended his deal.

"This was a simple decision because of the relationship that I have built with the club, the players and the fans," Hasenhuttl said.

"I said when I arrived that we were at the beginning of a long journey. We have already had some moments where we could celebrate together, and some that have been emotional and also challenging."

Prior to the postponement of the Premier League, Hasenhuttl had turned his his side's form around, taking them from a 9-0 home defeat by Leicester in October which left them in the relegation zone, up to 14th in the table and seven points clear of the drop.

The English top flight is set to resume on 17 June.