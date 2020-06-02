Wycombe Wanderers: Furloughed staff urged to seek 'alternative employment'

Rob Couhig (right) says Wycombe's loss of revenue due to coronavirus has exceeded £1m

Wycombe chairman Rob Couhig has recommended about 15 furloughed non-football staff to "begin the search for alternative employment" when the job retention scheme ends on 31 October.

The suspension of League One is costing the club £350,000 per month.

Staff in the ticket office, catering, bars, media, stadium maintenance and cleaning are among those affected.

Wycombe are eighth in the table but would earn a play-off place if the season is ended via points per game.

American businessman Couhig completed his takeover of the club in February, less than a month before the English leagues were halted, and said in April he would rather see the season ended than play games behind closed doors.

"It is apparent that the club's losses as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak may exceed £2.5m," he said.

"The club will survive this crisis as it has in the past. However, it will only do so by taking hard necessary steps to deal with the reality of our economic situation."

Furloughed non-football staff at Wycombe - made up of full-time and part-time employees - had received 100% of their wages until 31 May, but their pay will now be limited to the 80% guaranteed by the scheme.

Six non-football staff continue to manage day-to-day operations at Adams Park.